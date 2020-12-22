WATCH | Funeral of ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite
The funeral service of ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite is being held on Tuesday morning.
Kwenaite, 56, died of Covid-19 complications last week at Cuyler Hospital, in Uitenhage, where he had been admitted almost two weeks before.
PLEASE NOTE: The feed from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Facebook page is no longer available to embed here, but you can still watch the funeral here.
