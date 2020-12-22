Powerbank gives NMU duo wings
Business partners light up Red Bull Basement Global Workshop
Imagine a powerbank for all your business and household appliances that you can take anywhere, even camping.
This novel idea is what earned two Nelson Mandela University students an opportunity to represent SA at the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop alongside 38 other innovators from across the world...
