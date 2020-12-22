News

Powerbank gives NMU duo wings

Business partners light up Red Bull Basement Global Workshop

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 22 December 2020

Imagine a powerbank for all your business and household appliances that you can take anywhere, even camping.

This novel idea is what earned two Nelson Mandela University students an opportunity to represent SA at the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop alongside 38 other innovators from across the world...

