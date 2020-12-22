Parents of slain pregnant mom in anguish after grim discovery
Parents of slain pregnant mom in anguish after grim discovery
‘Gentle soul’s’ murder shatters family
A Port Elizabeth woman on Monday tearfully recalled the chilling moment she realised her pregnant daughter was dead — with a phone call from police about an hour and a half later confirming her worst fears.
Bay attorney Zaida Sasmodien, 33, was eight months pregnant when she was found beaten and stabbed to death on the side of the road near the Gamtoos River bridge...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.