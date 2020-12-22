News

Parents of slain pregnant mom in anguish after grim discovery

‘Gentle soul’s’ murder shatters family

By Riaan Marais - 22 December 2020

A Port Elizabeth woman on Monday tearfully recalled the chilling moment she realised her pregnant daughter was dead — with a phone call from police about an hour and a half later confirming her worst fears.

Bay attorney Zaida Sasmodien, 33, was eight months pregnant when she was found beaten and stabbed to death on the side of the road near the Gamtoos River bridge...

