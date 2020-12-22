News

Kouga begins legal challenge on beach closure

By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 December 2020

The Kouga municipality has filed its papers asking for the beach ban to be overturned and is hoping the case will be heard on Tuesday.

The municipality wants the High Court of SA, Gauteng division, to rule the closure of beaches unconstitutional...

