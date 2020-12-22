Death of son, 6, pushes mom to complete advanced diploma

‘I finished this one for Ntando’

When Koleka Faas-Mshunqane started her journey towards obtaining an advanced diploma in accountancy at Nelson Mandela University in February 2018, she was mourning the loss of her six-year-old son, Ntando, who had died two weeks earlier.



On Thursday, the qualification was conferred upon her at one of the university’s virtual graduation sessions...

