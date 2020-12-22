Armed prisoner escapes from East London court

Inmate locks cop up and flees through court building with a gun

PREMIUM

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed awaiting-trial prisoner who locked a police officer in the holding cells at the East London magistrate's court and flee the court building in Buffalo Street.



It is unclear how Mcebiso Sondlo, who was arrested on a rape charge in December 2019, managed to get his hands on a firearm while in police custody, but four defence lawyers and a state prosecutor found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun on Friday morning...

