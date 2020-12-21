Teachers on extended sick leave cost Eastern Cape R352m in 2019

‘The province cannot afford to pay for both these educators and the substitutes who are in their posts’

PREMIUM

Teachers who continue to draw salaries despite being away from the classroom for extended periods are costing the Eastern Cape education department hundreds of millions of rand each year.



In 2018 sick leave cost the department more than R256m, yet it ballooned by almost R100m in 2019 to R352.5m, according to Bhisho's annual reports...

