'More than 1 million people have benefited from the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation'

The Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation has committed R402m and raised R1.2bn for education and small business development through its partner entities since its inception in 2004, says its CEO.

Mmabatho Maboya said more than a million pupils, students and emerging entrepreneurs have benefited through its programmes.

Its partner entities are Adopt-a-School, KST, the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust and Black Umbrellas, which she says implement holistic programmes related to school development, tertiary education access and the incubation of 100% black-owned small businesses.

The foundation commissioned an external review to evaluate the efficacy of its programmes, conducted by the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Providing an update on the review, Maboya said the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, a higher education bursary scheme, had supported 247 students since its inception in 1999.