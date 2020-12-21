METRO MATTERS | Some success in having residents’ dire complaints attended to
It has been two years since Metro Matters was launched, with The Herald publishing dozens of service delivery complaints from residents who felt let down or ignored by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The complaints range from leaking pipes and blocked drains to faulty street lights and poorly constructed RDP houses...
