EC philanthropist changes villagers’ lives with gift of clean water

Ex-Cala man kickstarts project to restore supply to taps, ensure food security

PREMIUM

If you want something done right, do it yourself.



That is an adage clearly subscribed to by Cala native Siyasibulela Kepe, whose efforts have brought clean water to four villages whose residents were beginning to wonder if they would ever see it again...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.