East London-born activist nominated for Africa Youth award
Improving country’s literacy levels a tough but consuming path
East London-born motivational speaker and life coach Lindsay van der Byl, 35, has been nominated in the African Youth of the Year category at the annual Africa Youth Awards.
Van der Byl, who is committed to improving the country’s literacy levels, has already notched up an impressive list of achievements, including being named among the 100 most influential young South Africans in 2019 and taking home the 2019 Gauteng Premier’s Youth Service & Excellence Award for Sports, Arts & Culture...
