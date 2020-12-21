152 deaths related to Covid-19 reported overnight, mostly in Eastern Cape
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday evening reported 152 deaths related to Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording 105 of these.
He said 30 deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Free State, three in Mpumalanga and one in Gauteng.
This brings the country's total to 24,691 deaths.
Mkhize confirmed 9,445 new coronavirus infections in SA, bringing the cumulative number to 921,922.
Recoveries now stand at 793,914.
The minister said 8,705 people with confirmed Covid-19 infections were being treated in a sample of public and private hospitals in SA monitored by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Of those, 747 patients were in ICU and 293 on ventilation.
The data is collected using clinical information from admitted patients at selected hospitals in the nine provinces to identify trends in the admission of patients with Covid-19. Not all hospitals in the country submit data.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.