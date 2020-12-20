Boost for fight against Covid in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape received a much-needed boost in the fight against Covid-19 when more than R1.2m worth of PPE packs were donated to the Gift of the Givers for distribution across the province.

Willowton Group, a leader in SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector and Africa’s leading edible oil processor, donated R1.25m to provide 5,000 PPE packs and 1,000 theatre scrub sets.

Speaking at the handover in Pietermaritzburg last week, Gift of the Givers founder and CEO Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the donation would greatly assist in acquiring urgently needed equipment for front-line health-care workers and volunteers in the region who were assisting the organisation.

“It is well known that the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route are the epicentre of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA,” he said.

“The donation is intended to help protect the many front-line volunteers who risk their lives daily to help those who are battling this infection.”

Willowton Group CEO Zubeir Moosa said they had reached out because of the urgent need.

“This fits in with our philosophy to help those in need,” he said.

“Our donations are made in areas that have the most need throughout Southern Africa.

“We are invested in the wellbeing of South Africans and will do all that we can to assist.”

Moosa praised the Gift of the Givers for the work that it had done to help manage the pandemic so far and the work it would continue to do during the second wave.

“It is one of the best and most organised charitable organisations in the world,” he said.

“They identify a need, find the equipment and go without invitation and are most often the first and fastest responders.”

The equipment will be distributed throughout the Sarah Baartman District, Butterworth and Mthatha, as well as Port Elizabeth and East London.

And while on a much smaller scale, an equally important initiative was recently launched by the SA National Zakah Fund (Sanzaf) in conjunction with Afri Save Cash and Carry.

Last week, the two distributed 60 of what they call Covid-19 health-care prevention packs to needy residents in the Bay.

Through this project, families affected or infected by the virus are provided with a health-care package and the fund also provides certain medication and vitamins to help Covid-19 sufferers recover.

The health-care packs include 5l bottles of still water, 1.2kg bananas, 1kg bag of lemons, instant soup pack and a 500ml alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Sanzaf will also provide fumigation and disinfection service to select households with family members who have contracted Covid-19.

This forms part of various initiatives offered by the Port Elizabeth office of Sanzaf to assist underprivileged communities fight and prevent the spread of the virus.

For further details on how to request a Covid prevention health-care package, contact 041-457-1459 or e-mail portelizabeth@sanzaf.org.za.

