Municipal workers are tending to widespread power outages across Port Elizabeth following complications at two substations.

Initially, the Bethelsdorp substation lost power early on Saturday, causing outages in selected parts of the northern areas. A substation in Sidwell was also damaged and is receiving attention.

Mayoral spokesperson Morné Steyn said: “Emergency work to the Bethelsdorp substation has caused further complications leading to the current outages, however technicians are attending to it and supply should be restored shortly.”

Power supply at Cadles substation in Sidwell was interrupted due to the vandalism of equipment which has also resulted in a major oil spillage in Cowie street and surrounding areas.

The municipality is undertaking repairs to the transformer.

Areas affected include:

Arcadia, Bethelsdorp, Central, Cleary Park, Extension 28, Fernglen, Gelvandale, Kleinskool, Missionvale, Newton Park, Parkside, Richmond Hill, Salsoneville, Salt Lake, West End and Westering.

