News

Port Elizabeth police arrest 422 in bid to stem holiday crime

By Riaan Marais - 19 December 2020

Port Elizabeth police have intensified their operations in an effort to clamp down on crime as SA heads into Christmas.

Between Thursday last week and Friday, there were 422 arrests...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X