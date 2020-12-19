Got questions about the new Covid-19 variant? Health department has the answers

Background

What is the new SARS-CoV-2 variant?

This new variant of the virus was discovered through routine genomic surveillance of SARSCoV-2 performed by a network of laboratories around the country (Network for Genomic Surveillance SA, NGS-SA). The new variant has been identified in almost 200 samples collected from over 50 different health facilities in Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The new variant is different from the others that were circulating in SA because it has multiple mutations (changes) in the spike protein — this is the very important part of the virus that binds to the receptor on the cells inside our body and that is also the main target for many of the antibodies produced during infection or after vaccination. Work is being done to understand what effect these mutations have on the behaviour of the virus and our body’s response to it — particularly whether it makes the virus spread more easily, whether it might lead to more severe Covid-19, and whether the virus can evade our immune response.

What is the geographical distribution of this mutation?

The variant was first identified in Nelson Mandela Bay but has rapidly spread through the rest of the Eastern Cape and to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Testing in other provinces is being undertaken to understand the extent of geographical spread but it is likely that this variant has spread to other provinces too.

Is the new variant associated with an increase in the severity of the disease?

At this stage, there is no clear evidence of the new variant being associated with more severe disease or worse outcomes but clinicians are undertaking more studies to establish if this new variant does change the course of the disease.

Is this the same or different to the London variant?

It is definitely not the same variant, but there are similarities as they both share the same change in the spike protein at the 501 position. What it does tell us is that if we do not control the spread of the virus then it is likely to evolve in similar ways in different parts of the world.

The new variant of infection leads is associated with a higher viral load. Does this mean a higher rate of transmission?

We do not know for sure that it is associated with a higher viral load, but some of our findings suggest that might be the case. We need to gather more information to help us understand this. Overall there is some evidence that this new variant might be being transmitted more readily than other variants, though the mechanism of this remains to be fully worked out.

Will this new variant cause the second wave to be different from the first wave?

The role of the variant in the second wave is being examined. The second wave is the same as the first in many respects. The cause of Covid-19 remains the same — SARS-CoV-2. The virus still affects the same cells of the body, and causes people to be ill in the same way. This second wave may be different in some ways — it may be that people who had the virus before it changed can now be infected with SARS-CoV-2 for a second time. It may be that the virus spreads more easily, or causes slightly more severe infection. These are all questions that the clinical doctors and scientists will be asking and watching out for.

Did these changes in the virus happen because of Matric Rage?

No, the changes in the virus were already detected well before Matric Rage. However, it is likely that Matric Rage helped to spread the new variant of the virus.

Where did this new variant come from?

SARS-CoV-2, like all other viruses, mutates as a natural process. The new variant will have evolved naturally.

How long until there is more information on this mutation?

Several people are working around the clock to learn more about this and to understand the significance of the finding. We will release more information when available. It is also important to make clear this is a global effort and we will be working with scientists around the world to understand the significance of this finding.