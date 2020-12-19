Female hiker dies after collapsing during ascent of Table Mountain
A female hiker died while climbing Table Mountain on Saturday.
Johan Marais, spokesperson for Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), said his team was alerted to an unconscious hiker about 200m from the top of Skeleton Gorge after 10am. Efforts to resuscitate the woman had failed.
“A vehicle with two paramedics proceeded via Constantia Nek and followed the jeep track into the back of Table Mountain to get to the top of Skeleton Gorge,” said Marais.
“In the meantime three more vehicles and a number of operatives deployed to Constantia Nek. By the time the hasty team reached the patient other persons reported that they had been administering CPR for about an hour.”
He said an emergency helicopter, contracted to the department of health, was also dispatched to assist.
“A ground crew was deployed to the main entrance of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens to assist the helicopter,” he said.
“The paramedics were not able to revive the patient and the body was extracted by the helicopter. Another vehicle together with the first team into the back of Table Mountain brought the rest of the hiking party down the mountain.
"We mourn the death of a mountain hiker and extend our condolences to her family and friends.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.