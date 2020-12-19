Butterworth campus students up in arms over shoddy residences
Hundreds of students at Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Butterworth campus say they pay the university R35,000 a year to live in grime and squalor.
Students accuse the university of allowing them to live in horrible private residences where 24 students share two toilets, two refrigerators and two stoves...
