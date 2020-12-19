Body of missing Kruger Park game ranger found after a month
Police have launched an investigation after the remains of a game ranger were found in the Kruger National Park this week.
Checkers Mashego’s body was found on Wednesday, a month after his disappearance. Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy expressed her condolences to Mashego’s family on Saturday.
“Human remains believed to be those of Ranger Mashego were discovered along with a number of personal items by a search party in the Stolsnek area of the park late on December 17, exactly a month since his disappearance,” said Creecy.
“Mr Mashego, a ranger with 10 years’ experience, went missing during a routine patrol along the Ntsikazi River on November 17.
“The area has been cordoned off. SA Police Service forensic experts, and members of the SA National Parks environmental crime investigative unit are on the scene. The human remains will be sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the departed.”
Creecy said Mashego’s family had been informed about the discovery.
“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to ranger Mashego’s family and wish them strength at this very difficult time. They are being supported by SANParks officials,” she said.
“The Kruger National Park will continue to support the police in the investigation to determine what led to the death of an experienced ranger.”
Creecy called on the public to assist with information.
“Anyone with information regarding the case can call the SAPS all-hours hotline at 0860 10111 or the SANParks emergency numbers: 013 735 0197/ 076 801 9679.”
TimesLIVE
