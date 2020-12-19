ANC MP in hot water after calling for Cape Town's JP Smith to be 'dealt with'

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs' comments in a community WhatsApp group have left the City of Cape Town hot under the collar.

Now council speaker Dirk Smit intends to report Jacobs to the police for comments allegedly calling for senior DA councillor JP Smith, responsible for safety and security, to be “dealt with”.

In a statement on Friday, Smit said he had been informed that Jacobs had made inappropriate remarks about Smith on the social media platform.