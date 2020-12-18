Thousand shacks destroyed in Cape Town fire

An estimated 1,000 shacks were destroyed after a fire ripped through Masiphumelele in Cape Town on Thursday.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the team was alerted to plumes of thick black smoke in the area at around 4pm.

Carelse said the crew from Kommetjie Road swiftly responded to the fire, which was “fanned by strong winds and spreading at an alarming rate”.

He said the blaze was extinguished at 1am on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Cape Town mayoral committee of human settlements member Malusi Booi said approximately 1,000 dwellings were destroyed in the blaze.