Police accused of going too far in enforcing new Covid-19 laws
It took exactly one day for the police to be accused of overstepping the mark in terms of enforcing the new Covid-19 regulations in the Eastern Cape.
An entrepreneur who rents out bicycles in Gonubie, East London, was allegedly detained on Wednesday, raising concerns that people will be unnecessarily targeted by heavy-handed cops in a repeat of what was seen during level 5 of the national lockdown...
