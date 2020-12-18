Magistrate slaps down stock theft lawyer on semantics

PREMIUM

An argument over what is considered a pending case took centre stage during the appearance of stock theft accused Akhona Xhoma in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Thursday.



Xhoma, 29, stands accused of stealing 30 goats worth R45,000 at Mfeza village of Sulenkama in Qumbu in February 2019. It was his first appearance for the Qumbu case. His appearance on Thursday came two days after appearing in the KwaBhaca magistrate's court for a separate case of stock theft...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.