Lifeline offered for Bay’s accommodation businesses

As holiday cancellation requests pour in for Nelson Mandela Bay, the city’s economic development, tourism and agriculture department is offering a short-term lifeline for accommodation establishments.

The accommodation establishments which charged commercial rates from October to December have a chance to have the fees credited on their municipal accounts.

However, they will still be charged residential rates if they live on the property.

The money will be used to offset the commercial rate charges and avoid further financial losses to the city, which is already struggling with a reduced rates collection.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said tourism was a key industry that contributed to a hefty percentage of the city’s gross domestic product.

“To mitigate the challenges faced by the sector, the municipality has yet again been proactive in re-prioritising and restructuring the current tourism marketing budget,” he said.

“The aim of this intervention is to assist the industry by offering support to existing, registered tourism accommodation businesses with the objective of creating and sustaining employment and economic growth across the tourism industry.”

Establishments were given a similar investment retention incentive after the hard lockdown, with 96 successful applications and accounts credited to the tune of R4.8m.

Qaba said the department was finalising the budget for this round of the investment retention incentive.

“We will use those funds to facilitate the project in support of the industry.”

Owners can apply for the investment retention incentive by downloading an application form from www.nmbt.co.za/covid19.html and submitting the completed application, along with all necessary compliance documentation, to The Business Place on e-mail businessrescue@tbp.co.za.