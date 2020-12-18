IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga says education department to hire 300,000 new staff for next year

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said teachers and pupils would benefit from the 300,000 new staff who are being hired by the department.

Motshekga addressed a media briefing on Thursday, about the department's state of readiness for schools in 2021.

The minister said 200,000 of these positions are for teacher's assistants, and 100,000 will be general assistants.

In October, president Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a R100bn fund to create public sector jobs. He announced that 300,000 unemployed youths would be hired as teachers' assistants in public schools to help relieve teachers of workload pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assistant teachers will also help ensure the adherence of Covid-19 safety protocols.