Gelvandale police station closed due to Covid cases

By Riaan Marais - 18 December 2020
Gelvandale police station was temporarily closed after officers tested positive for Covid-19
The Gelvandale police station has been temporarily closed after officers stationed there tested positive for Covid-19.

The community service centre will be operating from the Gelvandale Community Centre in Liebenberg Road until the station has been sanitised and cleared for use.

For any telephone inquiries directed at Gelvandale SAPS, the public can call 079-899-9040.  

