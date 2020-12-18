Four deaths before initiation season even begins

Elderly traditional surgeon, youth held for performing illegal circumcisions

PREMIUM

Four initiates died in the Eastern Cape before the summer circumcision season even began on Thursday.



Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said of the four deaths, three were from the OR Tambo district. One death was reported in Alfred Nzo...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.