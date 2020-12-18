News

Four deaths before initiation season even begins

Elderly traditional surgeon, youth held for performing illegal circumcisions

PREMIUM
By Lulamile Feni - 18 December 2020

Four initiates died in the Eastern Cape before the summer circumcision season even began on Thursday.

Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said of the four deaths, three were from the OR Tambo district. One death was reported in Alfred Nzo...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X