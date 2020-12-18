DA to lay ethics complaint against Bheki Cele over Camps Bay film shoot shutdown

The DA says it will lay an ethics complaint against police minister Bheki Cele for instructing police officers to shut down a film shoot in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Cele shut the film shoot on Camps Bay beach, saying it was operating in breach of new level 1 lockdown regulations announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a video filmed by eNCA, Cele said the filming had to be halted immediately, despite the city of Cape Town granting the crew permission to shoot.

According to DA MP Andrew Whitfield, Cele's instructions were an overreach of his powers as police minister. He claimed Cele was not legally authorised to issue operational instructions to members of the police service.

“In what seems to be a clear attempt by the minister to grandstand in front of the cameras, he completely disregarded his ministerial mandate and the extent of his authority,” said Whitfield.