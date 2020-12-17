Port Elizabeth cops recover more than 800 stolen vehicles in 2020

Port Elizabeth police have recovered more than 800 stolen vehicles in 2020 through the efforts of the vehicle crime investigation unit.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga praised the unit for its collaboration with the community and private sector stakeholders in achieving a high arrest and conviction rate since January.

“Through their dedication and hard work 38 suspects were arrested, leading to convictions that total a combined 232 years in prison for crimes including hijacking, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, robbery and fraud related to vehicles,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

A total of 822 vehicles were recovered, and Naidu said many of these cases could be linked back to crime syndicates operating across provincial borders.

