Police hunt for missing Missionvale 13-year-old

Port Elizabeth police have asked for the community’s assistance in tracking down a missing Missionvale teenager.

Sinovuyo Zilani, 13, was last seen at her home in Aloes Valley on Saturday December 12 at about 10am.

She was supposed to leave with a 40-year-old woman neighbour and her daughter to go to the Cleary Park Shopping Centre.

However, the three never returned home.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Sinovuyo’s mother reported her missing on Monday.

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) has since received information that the three may have left for Johannesburg, but their exact destination is unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Samantha Frost on 071-352-4684, or their nearest police station.

