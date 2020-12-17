PA’s Daniels dumps Bhanga’s coalition government as new mayoral committee finally named
Metro’s in their hands
Minutes before Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga announced his mayoral committee yesterday, parties in the multiparty coalition government were still jostling for positions.
This led to Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels walking out after he said Bhanga had reneged on appointing him infrastructure and engineering political head...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.