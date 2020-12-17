PA’s Daniels dumps Bhanga’s coalition government as new mayoral committee finally named

Metro’s in their hands

PREMIUM

Minutes before Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga announced his mayoral committee yesterday, parties in the multiparty coalition government were still jostling for positions.



This led to Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels walking out after he said Bhanga had reneged on appointing him infrastructure and engineering political head...

