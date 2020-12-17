Nelson Mandela Bay curfew starts at 10pm, not 11pm, John Best warns

The metro has issued a reminder that the curfew to help contain the spread of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay starts at 10pm.



Bay mayoral committee member for safety and security John Best said on Thursday reports from law enforcement officers indicated there was still widespread confusion about the latest curfew announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night...

