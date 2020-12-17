IPTS bus strike over wages and bonuses

IPTS staff downed tools on Thursday saying they were protesting because they had not been paid their December salaries or bonuses.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, driver and Numsa shop steward, Alton Metcalfe, said management was keeping them in the dark about the payment of their December bonuses so they decided to show their dissatisfaction outside the Spectrum Alert offices in Cleary Park.

Spectrum Alert runs the bus routes on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“We also have a problem with some deductions from our wages that they cannot explain to us.

“We are working here risking our lives during Covid-19. We have families who are at home, hungry and yet there is no money for us and also no explanation,” Metcalfe said.

Spectrum Alert CEO Trevor Harper, however, said a misunderstanding had led to the protest.

He said no-one had been paid late, as salaries were only due on December 27. He said he had advised the union accordingly.

“They were demanding an early payment of salaries and bonuses which is due only on December 27. We met the union and I believe they will be back at work on Friday,” Harper said.

Metcalfe said workers had experienced a similar situation last year and it was unfortunate that it was commuters who were negatively affected.

Metcalfe said workers would meet management on Friday morning.

This is not the first time employees have protested over wages.

The Herald reported in January that IPTS workers went on strike in December 2019, with buses at a standstill for almost two weeks, as workers refused to work until they had been paid.

The lack of payment was blamed on the municipality’s computer systems being down.

Then during the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown, it was reported that staff protested because they had not been paid during the lockdown.

At the time Harper said the protest was premature because they were awaiting their temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) application to be processed.

