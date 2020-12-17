Bay beaches stand empty as tourism counts the cost

PREMIUM

The glorious festive season weather in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday saw the beaches standing incongruously empty as citizens and tourists adhered to the declaration from President Cyril Ramaphosa closing them because of Covid-19 concerns.



A recent survey by the SA Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has meanwhile revealed the devastating effect of the declaration on tourism in the Eastern Cape, with one operator noting, “it’s the final nail in the coastal tourism coffin”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.