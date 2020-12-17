Bay beaches stand empty as tourism counts the cost
The glorious festive season weather in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday saw the beaches standing incongruously empty as citizens and tourists adhered to the declaration from President Cyril Ramaphosa closing them because of Covid-19 concerns.
A recent survey by the SA Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has meanwhile revealed the devastating effect of the declaration on tourism in the Eastern Cape, with one operator noting, “it’s the final nail in the coastal tourism coffin”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.