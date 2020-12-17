10,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as Mkhize warns of 'exponential' growth

SA recorded 10,008 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the first time since August 1.

SA's highest ever single-day increase in cases was on July 24, when 13,944 new infections were recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that the new cases were at a positivity rate of 21%, more than double the “ideal rate” of 10%. There are now 883,687 total cases countrywide.

Mkhize said cases were “growing exponentially”.