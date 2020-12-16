News

VWSA steps in to help community organisations

By Simtembile Mgidi - 16 December 2020

 

Volkswagen SA through its Community Trust has pledged R300,000 to assist four non-profit organisations (NPOs) to strengthen community wellbeing and youth development projects in the metro in 2021...

