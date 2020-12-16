Settlers Hospital gets new Covid-19 unit

Gift of the Givers officially hands over 20-bed isolation facility

Settlers Hospital in Makhanda has officially unveiled a sparkling new 20-bed isolation facility, equipped with high care units and oxygen points, courtesy of Gift of the Givers.



The Covid-19 intervention project, which was handed over on Tuesday, is the result of a promise made by the humanitarian organisation on a visit to the hospital on November 30, when it pledged to convert a disused wing into an isolation facility...

