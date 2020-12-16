Nelson Mandela Bay ANC leader apologises for ‘racist and offensive’ remarks
Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 41 ANC branch secretary Zolani Willem has apologised to councillor Rosie Daaminds and withdrawn the “racist and utterly offensive” remarks he made about her.
A voice note with Willem using derogatory terms to describe the former roads and transport political head was widely shared on social media after the chaotic council meeting at which DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga was elected mayor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.