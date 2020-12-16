News

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC leader apologises for ‘racist and offensive’ remarks

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 16 December 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 41 ANC branch secretary Zolani Willem has apologised to councillor Rosie Daaminds and withdrawn the “racist and utterly offensive” remarks he made about her.

A voice note with Willem using derogatory terms to describe the former roads and transport political head was widely shared on social media after the chaotic council meeting at which DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga was elected mayor...

