Mdantsane-born Andiswa Finca’s hard work capped with a PhD degree
Through hard work and determination, Mdantsane-born Andiswa Finca reached a milestone in her academic career when she was capped with a PhD in environmental studies from the Dundalk Institute of Technology in Ireland on Monday.
Finca's passion lies in livestock farming and microbiology. She received her doctorate during a virtual ceremony, surrounded by family and friends...
