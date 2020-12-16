Mdantsane-born Andiswa Finca’s hard work capped with a PhD degree

Through hard work and determination, Mdantsane-born Andiswa Finca reached a milestone in her academic career when she was capped with a PhD in environmental studies from the Dundalk Institute of Technology in Ireland on Monday.



Finca's passion lies in livestock farming and microbiology. She received her doctorate during a virtual ceremony, surrounded by family and friends...

