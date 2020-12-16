Livingstone Hospital gets much-needed donation of protective equipment
Livingstone Hospital received a donation of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R40,000 on Tuesday.
Firmenich SA, a private fragrance and flavour company, donated R90,000 to the Igazi Foundation, of which Igazi used R40,000 to buy face masks and gloves for the public hospital...
