Livingstone Hospital gets much-needed donation of protective equipment

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 16 December 2020

Livingstone Hospital received a donation of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R40,000 on Tuesday.

Firmenich SA, a private fragrance and flavour company, donated R90,000 to the Igazi Foundation, of which Igazi used R40,000 to buy face masks and gloves for the public hospital...

