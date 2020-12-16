Just because Bushiri fled doesn't mean I will, says co-accused in bid for bail

Willah Mudolo, one of the accused in a R100m case involving self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri, will know in a week whether he will be granted bail.

On Tuesday the case was postponed until December 22.

Mudolo, who is accused number one in the matter, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court alongside his wife, Zethu, and Landiwe Ntlokwana. The trio, together with Bushiri and his wife Mary, are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering to the tune of more than R100m relating to an alleged investment scheme.

On Monday, the attorney general in Malawi gave authorisation for the Malawi high court to issue a warrant of arrest for the Bushiris, who skipped from SA last month.

After cross-examination and re-examination of the investigating officer in the matter, Mudolo's legal representative, advocate JP Marais, argued there was no evidence his client would be any danger to any member of society if released on bail.