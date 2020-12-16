Joggers, walkers and pigeons out and about on Durban's beachfront

A handful of people wearing masks jogged and strolled along Durban's promenade on an overcast Wednesday morning under the watchful eye of law enforcement officers.

Durban's beaches were closed on Wednesday, after an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Traditionally the beaches are packed to capacity on December 16, Day of Reconciliation, marking the official start of the summer season in the coastal city. On Tuesday, crowds of beachgoers enjoyed the cool waters.