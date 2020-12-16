Covid-19 claims ANC stalwart Mike Kwenaite

Described as an ethical and moral leader, ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite has become the latest high-profile person to die from Covid-19 complications.

Kwenaite, 56, died on Tuesday at Cuyler Hospital, in Uitenhage, where he had been admitted almost two weeks ago.

After an eight-year absence in council, he was sworn in as a councillor in January as a result of the sudden death of former deputy mayor Bicks Ndoni.

The ANC announced Kwenaite as its mayoral candidate before the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga was elected mayor on December 4.

Kwenaite’s death comes weeks after ANC councillor and acting chief whip Ncediso Captain and UDM councillor and former mayor Mongameli Bobani also lost their lives to the coronavirus.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said Kwenaite’s untimely death had shocked the party.

Nqakula described Kwenaite as a hardworking and principled activist and comrade.

“We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the Kwenaite family for the loss of their loved one.

“We dip our banner in honour of this revolutionary giant of our movement who remained principled, ethical and moral until his last days.

“Comrade Mike became politically active from a young age and served in various structures of the movement.

“He responded to the clarion call to the youth of this country by the movement to render this country ungovernable [during the fight against the apartheid],” he said.

“He was a member of the Uitenhage Youth Congress and was elected its deputy president in 1986.

“He led the youth of Uitenhage at the height of repression by the racist Pretoria regime.”