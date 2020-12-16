Covid-19 beach ban: holiday bookings cancelled, coastal towns reeling

Asked what the impact of the closure of beaches was, Booysen said: “This is devastating. The announcement has crippled businesses. Some of the holidaymakers have cancelled their bookings. This will lead to job losses. Some businesses may not be able to recover.”

He said the government should explain why the Garden Route had been treated differently to KwaZulu-Natal.

Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Nqaba Bhanga said on Tuesday, “Covid-19 is still our reality and it continues to steal our friends and family members from us. A total of 105 patients are currently in the intensive care units ... We know the new regulations are difficult for everyone, but we are begging our residents to adhere as this will ensure that we all cross over to the new year in a healthy state.”

Knysna Tourism CEO Colleen Durant told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that a “substantial number” of bookings had been cancelled due to the closure of beaches.

“We’ve had cancellations and that is very sad because it impacts the economy very badly. We’ve tried to mitigate that by encouraging people not to cancel because we have so much more than beaches around here,” Durant said.

She said waterways, including rivers and lagoons in the Knysna area were still open and fishing was allowed for those who had permits. “We are still encouraging people to come here. There is still a good holiday and getaway to have.”

Police minister Bheki Cele embarked on a tour of beaches in and around Cape Town early on Wednesday to check if the regulations were being complied with.