Suspended staff in KZN premier's office implicated in tender fraud fight to get jobs back

As the Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped to attach property and cars from those allegedly involved in a R24m tender fraud plot — who include officials in the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier (OTP) — two senior suspended staffers launched a high court bid to get their jobs back.

The premier’s CFO, Zipathe Cibane, and Nonhlanla Hlongwa, senior supply chain manager, are fighting back.

They want the findings of a damning forensic report — which implicates them and others in the alleged scam — set aside.

Their and their co-accused’s assets, among them luxury cars, a Harley Davidson and properties, including an Umhlanga boutique hotel, were attached as potentially being proceeds of crime. They are presently under restraint pending further court proceedings in March next year.

The challenge to their suspension was to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, but it was adjourned to allow the respondents — among them the premier and Integrated Forensic Solutions (IFS) — to file opposing papers.

In their affidavits Cibane and Hlongwa say they were both suspended in January this year and the suspensions were “purportedly extended” in March.

They say the forensic investigation, which began in May 2016, was sparked by an anonymous “whistle-blower”, who alleged corruption and collusion in the award of catering contracts.

Their main gripe is that they were never interviewed by IFS, had never been given a chance to tell their side of the story, nor had they been given an opportunity to make representations ahead of their suspensions, even though this had been promised by the director-general.

Their suspensions had come “out of the blue”.