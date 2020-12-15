Restaurants unhappy about extended Covid-19 curfew

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) says the longer curfew imposed over the festive season poses significant challenges if establishments must close by 10pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that restaurants would not be allowed to operate beyond 10pm, and extended the curfew from 11pm to 4am.

Rasa spokesperson Wendy Alberts told Jacaranda FM on Tuesday they were not in agreement with the new restrictions.

“The curfew is a bit tricky trying to get staff home, get the restaurants clean and sanitised,” she said.

She said the association had written a letter to ask that staff be allowed travel beyond the curfew.