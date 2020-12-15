Pilot off hook in drunk-driving case

Absence of state witnesses results in not-guilty verdict

He spent weeks behind bars after a failed bail application, and in his initial court appearances admitted to drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel, but Port Elizabeth pilot Kelvin Zirema has been found not guilty of drunk driving and culpable homicide after witnesses were not called to court.



Zirema was acquitted in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Thursday last week...

