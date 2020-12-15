PE pupil learns to master the trumpet again after horror diving accident
With determination, the music plays on
A year after a devastating diving accident a Port Elizabeth schoolboy has learnt how to walk and has once again picked up his prized musical instrument, a trumpet, but first he had to learn how to play it with his left hand as his right hand did not work.
With perseverance, tenacity and a lot of love from his family, Timothy Howden has clawed back the life he so nearly lost...
