News

PE pupil learns to master the trumpet again after horror diving accident

With determination, the music plays on

PREMIUM
Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 15 December 2020

A year after a devastating diving accident a Port Elizabeth schoolboy has learnt how to walk and has once again picked up his prized musical instrument, a trumpet, but first  he had to learn how to play it with his left hand as his right hand did not work.

With perseverance, tenacity and a  lot of love from his family, Timothy Howden has clawed back the life he so nearly lost...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X