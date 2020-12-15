Gem Project steers help into Bay soup kitchens

Already training, rehabilitating and redirecting hundreds of Bay youths at risk of substance abuse, the Gem Project has also been providing for basic needs by sponsoring 14 soup kitchens during lockdown.



According to NPO co-ordinator Sinethemba Singatha, the Gem Project spent about R50,000 a month buying and delivering food to “implementing partners”, or existing soup kitchens around the metro...

