Gem Project steers help into Bay soup kitchens

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 December 2020

Already training, rehabilitating and redirecting hundreds of Bay youths at risk of substance  abuse, the Gem Project has  also been providing for basic needs by sponsoring 14 soup kitchens during lockdown.  

According to  NPO  co-ordinator Sinethemba Singatha, the Gem Project spent about R50,000 a month buying and delivering food to  “implementing partners”, or existing soup kitchens around the metro...

