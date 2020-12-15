Four killed in two separate farm attacks in KZN

A family of three and an 85-year-old man were killed in two separate farm attacks in KwaZulu-Natal in three days.

On Tuesday, the DA in the province said the murders took place in the midlands area.

“The incidents saw an 85-year-old Albert Falls farmer shot dead [on Saturday] and a family of three brutally killed near Bishopstowe [on Monday].

“These two heinous crimes are just the latest in what have been a terrible and tragic few months within KwaZulu-Natal's farming community. The DA in KwaZulu-Natal extends its deepest condolences to all families and communities affected by the ongoing violence within our rural areas,” said the party's agriculture and rural development spokesperson Chris Pappas.

He said the party had made several proposals to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and the agriculture and community safety MECs.